'Milestone for Health, Environment': Era of Leaded Petrol Over Globally, Says UN

Despite this progress, the fast-growing global vehicle fleet continues to contribute to the threat of local air, water and soil pollution, as well as to the global climate crisis. The transport sector is responsible for nearly a quarter of energy-related global greenhouse gas emissions and is set to grow to one third by 2050.



While many countries have already begun transitioning to electric cars, 1.2 billion new vehicles will hit the road in the coming decades, and many of these will use fossil fuels, especially in developing countries. This includes millions of poor-quality used vehicles exported from Europe, the US and Japan to mid- and low-income countries. This contributes to planet warming and air polluting traffic, and is bound to cause accidents.



"That a UN-backed alliance of governments, businesses and civil society was able to successfully rid the world of this toxic fuel is testament to the power of multilateralism to move the world towards sustainability and a cleaner, greener future," Andersen said.



"We urge these same stakeholders to take inspiration from this enormous achievement to ensure that now that we have cleaner fuels, we also adopt cleaner vehicles standards globally – the combination of cleaner fuels and vehicles can reduce emissions by more than 80 percent."