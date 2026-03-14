'To Foster Peace...': MHA Revokes Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA

The Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was held under the National Security Act following protests in Leh in September 2025.
Wangchuk had been lodged in Jodhpur jail, Rajasthan, after authorities cited the need to maintain public order in the region. The government’s decision comes months after the initial detention and is effective immediately.
According to Hindustan Times, the government stated that the revocation was made to foster an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh.
The official statement emphasised ongoing engagement with stakeholders and community leaders to address the aspirations and concerns of the region’s people.
As reported by Amar Ujala, the Ministry of Home Affairs exercised its powers under the National Security Act to cancel Wangchuk’s detention with immediate effect. The ministry clarified that Wangchuk is now free and will not face further legal action related to this detention.
The government’s statement noted that the atmosphere of bandhs and protests in Ladakh had negatively impacted various sections of society, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators, tourists, and the overall economy as coverage revealed. The authorities reiterated their commitment to constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders in the region.
Wangchuk’s detention had drawn attention from civil society and environmental groups, who had called for his release and highlighted the broader issues facing Ladakh as further reporting indicated. The government’s decision to revoke the NSA order is seen as a step towards reducing tensions and restoring normalcy in the area.
“The Government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders,” the official statement said.
Following the revocation, Wangchuk is no longer subject to any restrictions under the National Security Act, and his release is expected to take place without delay as details emerged. The Ministry of Home Affairs has not announced any additional conditions or requirements for his release.
Local authorities have been instructed to ensure that the transition is handled smoothly and that public order is maintained as official statements confirmed. The government continues to monitor the situation in Ladakh and has reiterated its intention to address the concerns of all affected communities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.