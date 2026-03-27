MHA Issued 290 Online Content Takedown Notices Daily On An Average In Past Year

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an average of approximately 290 takedown notices per day for online content within a year of being empowered to do so. This figure is based on official MHA data and reflects the ministry’s increased role in regulating digital content across platforms. The notices were directed at various forms of online material deemed objectionable or in violation of Indian law.
According to The Hindu, the MHA’s authority to directly issue takedown notices was granted less than a year ago, and the ministry has since exercised this power extensively. The data highlights the scale at which the government is monitoring and acting against online content that it considers unlawful or harmful.
Analysis showed that the MHA’s intervention in digital content regulation has led to a significant increase in the number of takedown requests compared to previous years, when such powers were more limited or required coordination with other agencies. The ministry’s actions are part of a broader effort to address concerns related to national security, public order, and the spread of misinformation online.
Officials responded quickly following reports that the MHA’s daily average of 290 notices represents a substantial operational workload. The ministry has not publicly detailed the specific nature of the content targeted or the platforms involved, but the volume underscores the government’s proactive approach to digital governance.
“Within a year of being empowered to directly issue takedown notices for online content, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an average of about 290 such notices every day, according to MHA data.”
Further details emerged as coverage revealed that the MHA’s takedown notices are part of a coordinated strategy to ensure compliance with Indian laws and to mitigate risks associated with digital communication. The ministry’s actions are expected to continue as online content remains under close scrutiny by authorities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.