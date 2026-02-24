Flights Cancelled, 10,000 Troops Deployed: Mexico Burns After El Mencho’s Death

Following the death of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, widespread violence erupted across Mexico. Cartel members blocked roads, set vehicles and businesses on fire, and clashes resulted in dozens of deaths. The unrest led to significant disruptions in air travel, particularly affecting international flights to and from key cities such as Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara. Multiple countries issued travel warnings, and airlines suspended or cancelled flights in response to the volatile situation.
According to The Hindu, Mexican authorities deployed 10,000 troops to restore order after El Mencho’s death in a military operation in Jalisco. The violence included road blockades in 20 states, attacks on infrastructure, and a prison break. At least 27 security personnel, 46 suspected criminals, and one civilian were killed. The government also confirmed that dozens of US and Canadian flights were cancelled as a direct result of the unrest.
As reported by Financial Express, all international flights to Puerto Vallarta Airport were cancelled on 22 February, with the airport under military protection. Airlines including Air Canada and WestJet suspended flights, while US carriers waived change fees for affected passengers. Although Guadalajara International Airport stated it was operating with limited staff, some flights were still disrupted. Airports in other regions, such as Mexico City, continued normal operations.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the United States Department of State issued a security alert urging citizens in affected areas to shelter in place. The advisory listed Jalisco, Baja California, Quintana Roo, Nayarit, and other states as high-risk, including popular tourist destinations like Cancun and Puerto Vallarta. The alert noted that while airports remained open, roadblocks had severely impacted airline operations, resulting in most domestic and international flights being cancelled in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.
Travel advisories were also issued by Canada, the United Kingdom, and India, as coverage revealed. The US Embassy advised against nonessential travel to several Mexican states and confirmed that some flights from Puerto Vallarta were disrupted due to crew availability. The embassy stated that most other airports in Mexico were operating normally, but recommended travelers confirm flight status with airlines due to ongoing security concerns.
“All international flights to Puerto Vallarta Airport were cancelled on Sunday, 22 February. In a statement posted on X through its official account, @VallartaAirport, the airport said: ‘The airport is under the protection of personnel from the National Guard (GN) and the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA), as part of ongoing coordination efforts with federal authorities.’”
In addition to flight cancellations, reporting indicated that viral claims about a streamer named Cheesur providing intelligence leading to El Mencho’s death were unfounded. Official sources confirmed that the operation involved Mexican special forces with intelligence support from US agencies, but no civilian informant or online personality was involved. The misinformation appeared to stem from coincidental timing and social media speculation.
Authorities stated that the violence was most intense in Jalisco, with additional incidents in Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Quintana Roo, Baja California, and Nayarit. Following reports, several states cancelled school and urged residents to remain indoors, while embassies provided emergency helplines for their nationals.
International airlines began resuming flights to Puerto Vallarta on 24 February after local authorities reported no new incidents since midnight on 23 February. At the end of the day, the situation remained tense, with security measures reinforced and ongoing advisories for travelers to exercise caution and monitor updates from official sources.
