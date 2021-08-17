Future is Very Bright for Hockey in Our Country, Says Captain Manpreet Singh

Stating that everything requires a certain time, Singh said, "Yes, it is true that we took more time to reach here. But now, we are getting the infrastructure and all kinds of support required for the world's best athletes. So the future is very bright for hockey in our country."

He also said that the team will now focus on upcoming tournaments like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Cup.

"We will analyse our performance in Tokyo. Then, wherever required, we will improve and continue to give our best performance," the India captain said.

Asked about his experience in Odisha, he said, "We got a lot of love and affection from Odisha during the last World Cup in Bhubaneswar. So that gave a boost to all of us."

He hoped that Naveen Patnaik, who himself was a hockey player during his schooldays, will continue to sponsor the team for the next five to 10 years.

Meanwhile, India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh suggested that all sports, including hockey, should be introduced in the school curriculum to produce the best sportspersons for the future.