Mehbooba Mufti Alleges Being Detained at Her Residence in Srinagar

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday, 8 December, alleged that she was detained at her residence on the Gupkar road in Srinagar.

Mufti said she wanted to meet with the families evicted from Central Kashmir's Budgam district, but was stopped by the police and security forces deployed outside her residence.

She wrote on Twitter that the Government of India was using illegal detention as a method to muzzle the Opposition.