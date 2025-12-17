MEA Summons Bangladesh Envoy Over Security Concerns, 'Threats' to India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, M Riaz Hamidullah, on 17 December 2025, to express concerns regarding the security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. This action was taken amid rising tensions following remarks made by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, who issued a public statement containing anti-India rhetoric.
In his speech, Abdullah warned of isolating the Northeast’s Seven Sisters and providing shelter to separatist groups if Bangladesh were to face destabilization.
His statements have been perceived as provocative and have raised alarms within the Indian government regarding the safety of its diplomatic mission in Bangladesh. According to The Indian Express, the MEA's statement emphasised India's strong concerns about the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.
The MEA specifically highlighted the activities of extremist elements that have allegedly announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka. The statement from the MEA noted, "India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh," as reported by Deccan Herald.
“It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents,” the MEA stated.
In response to the summoning of the Bangladesh High Commissioner, the MEA reiterated its expectation that the interim government of Bangladesh would ensure the safety of diplomatic missions in accordance with its international obligations. The MEA's statement further expressed India's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Bangladesh, emphasizing the historical ties between the two nations.
The MEA noted that India is in favor of free, fair, inclusive, and credible elections in Bangladesh, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.
This sentiment was echoed in the context of the upcoming elections in Bangladesh, which have been marred by political unrest and violence, as highlighted by The Hindu.
Recent events in Bangladesh, including the announcement of the national election schedule, have raised concerns about the political climate and security situation. The attack on a key political figure, Sharif Osman Hadi, has further intensified fears regarding the safety of candidates and the electoral process. The MEA's summoning of the Bangladesh envoy underscores the urgency of addressing these security concerns.
“We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations,” the MEA stated.
