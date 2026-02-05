Mathura Headmaster Suspended Over Namaz Allegations, Later Reinstated

On 31 January 2026, Jaan Mohammed, headmaster of a government primary school in Naujheel, Mathura, was suspended following allegations that he compelled students to offer namaz and did not ensure the national anthem was sung. The suspension was based on a complaint from a local Bharatiya Janata Party functionary. After an official inquiry found no evidence supporting the claims, Mohammed was reinstated to his position. The school has 235 students and eight staff members.
According to Siasat, the suspension was initiated after right-wing organisations accused the headmaster of religious coercion. Students and teachers at the school strongly denied the allegations, stating that the national anthem was sung daily and that no such incident involving namaz had occurred. The inquiry committee, after reviewing the matter, found no evidence to substantiate the claims and recommended Mohammed’s reinstatement.
As reported by Scroll, the complaint was filed by Durgesh, the head of the BJP unit in Bajna town, who stated that he acted on information received from local residents. The headmaster, who has served at the school since 2007, denied all allegations and noted that no such complaints had ever been made against him previously. The school’s staff includes seven Hindu teachers and one Muslim teacher, Jaan Mohammed.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Mathura, Ratan Kirti, confirmed that a two-member committee was constituted to investigate the matter. The committee’s findings led to the revocation of the suspension. Durgesh, the complainant, clarified that he had no personal dispute with the headmaster and filed the complaint solely based on feedback from local residents. The school is located in a mixed-population area near a police station and an intermediate college.
Coverage revealed that the allegations included claims of external preachers visiting the school and influencing students, but these were not substantiated during the inquiry. The headmaster reiterated that he had never met the complainant and that the school community supported him throughout the process.
Teachers at the school expressed concern over the lack of ground investigation before the suspension as details emerged. One teacher stated, “At least a probe should have been initiated to show the alleged crime took place, but there was no ground investigation. No official came to talk to us teachers or the students. If someone wants the truth, just speak to the students.”
Students also confirmed that the headmaster regularly taught all subjects and maintained discipline. A Class 5 student said, “There is good education here, Sir had never said anything to us,” and affirmed that the national anthem was sung every day following reports.
“I have been working here for many years, and no one has ever made such allegations against me,” Jaan Mohammed stated after his reinstatement.
Analysis showed that the school’s environment was described as inclusive by both students and staff, with no prior incidents of religious bias reported. The reinstatement followed a thorough review by the district education authorities, who found the original complaint unsubstantiated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.