Mathura Clashes Erupt After Cow Vigilante 'Farsa Wale Baba’s Death

On 21 March 2026, violence broke out in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh, after the death of cow vigilante Chandrashekhar, also known as “Farsa Wale Baba,” in a road accident. Supporters blocked the Delhi-Agra highway, leading to stone pelting, vandalism, and injuries to police personnel. Law enforcement responded with arrests and crowd control measures, while authorities issued clarifications regarding the cause of death and urged the public to avoid spreading rumours.