Masked Man Breaches Delhi Assembly, Places Bouquet In Speaker’s Car, 3 Held

On 6 April 2026, a masked man driving a white Tata Sierra SUV broke through Gate No 2 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises around 2 pm. He proceeded to the porch near Speaker Vijender Gupta’s car, placed a bouquet of flowers, and exited the premises in the same vehicle.
The incident triggered a high security alert, and the suspect was apprehended within hours in north Delhi. Authorities launched a comprehensive investigation into the breach and the individual’s motives.
According to Hindustan Times, the man was identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.
He allegedly broke through the assembly’s barricades and iron gates, entered the premises, and placed a bouquet and a garland in the boot of the Speaker’s car before leaving.
The entire incident lasted approximately five minutes and raised concerns about the adequacy of security at the assembly complex.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Singh’s family informed police that he was undergoing treatment for mental health issues at a hospital in Shahjahanpur.
His relatives stated that he had left home searching for his missing nephew and traveled to Delhi alone after dropping other family members in Chandigarh. Police are verifying these claims as part of their ongoing investigation.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the breach occurred at Gate No 2, typically reserved for VIPs and less heavily guarded when the House is not in session.
CCTV footage captured the vehicle ramming through the gate and boom barrier, with the driver placing the bouquet near the Speaker’s car before fleeing.
As noted in an article by Deccan Herald, the SUV was seized from the Roop Nagar area in north Delhi, and two other individuals were detained alongside Singh. Authorities treated the event as a serious security breach, prompting a high alert and a thorough search of the assembly premises by bomb disposal and forensic teams.
The bomb squad and forensic teams also examined the bouquet, but no explosives were found.
The incident followed recent threats received by the Assembly during the budget session, intensifying concerns about legislative security.
Security personnel responded rapidly after the breach, with Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav supervising the investigation.
“Three people have been detained. The car was recovered, and the accused were caught in north Delhi,” a police officer said, as reporting indicated.
The incident has prompted a review of security protocols at the assembly, with authorities considering measures to prevent similar breaches in the future.
The investigation into Singh’s motive and mental health status is ongoing, with police examining his background and recent activities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.