Masked Man Breaches Delhi Assembly, Places Bouquet In Speaker’s Car, 3 Held

On 6 April 2026, a masked man driving a white Tata Sierra SUV broke through Gate No 2 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises around 2 pm. He proceeded to the porch near Speaker Vijender Gupta’s car, placed a bouquet of flowers, and exited the premises in the same vehicle.

The incident triggered a high security alert, and the suspect was apprehended within hours in north Delhi. Authorities launched a comprehensive investigation into the breach and the individual’s motives.