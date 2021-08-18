England Pacer Mark Wood Doubtful for Third Test Against India at Leeds

England pace bowler Mark Wood, who bowled through pain on the fifth and final day of the second Test against India, may not play the third Test that begins at Leeds on 25 August.

The right-armer Wood had hurt his right shoulder after he landed on it during the fourth day's play. However, he bowled his heart out on the fifth day despite his shoulder being strapped.

"The medics are working on him, we will find out more in the next couple of days. We will make a decision, along with him and our medics, closer to the time [of the third Test]," said England head coach Chris Silverwood on Tuesday.

"But if he is not right, he is not right. I certainly will not push him into playing if he tells me he is not right. I will look after him," added Silverwood.