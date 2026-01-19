'Never Recovered...': Manipur Sexual Assault Survivor Dies as Probe Lingers

A 20-year-old woman from the Kuki community in Manipur, who was allegedly gang-raped during the ethnic violence in May 2023, died on 11 January 2026 in Churachandpur district. She had been undergoing treatment for injuries and trauma sustained during the assault.

Her family reported that she never fully recovered from the physical and psychological impact of the incident, and no arrests have been made in her case to date.