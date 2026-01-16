'Need Sanitation & Space': Manikarnika Ghat Bulldozed for Renovation in Varanasi

The redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi has led to significant controversy, with allegations of demolition of ancient religious and cultural heritage. The project, initiated under the pretext of beautification and commercialisation, has faced opposition from local communities and political leaders.
The district administration has stated that artefacts removed during the process will be reinstalled after the completion of the work, which aims to improve sanitation and space management at the ghat.
According to Deccan Herald, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the redevelopment involved the destruction of centuries-old religious, cultural, and spiritual heritage. Kharge claimed that the project was an attempt to erase historical heritage and affix the Prime Minister’s nameplate, referencing the removal of ancient structures and idols.
Local protestors have opposed the demolition drive, asserting that a century-old idol of Ahilyabai Holkar was damaged during the redevelopment. Coverage revealed that the district administration refuted these claims, stating that artefacts were secured and would be restored to their original form.
The administration emphasised that the revamp was intended to address sanitation and space issues at the ghat, which is a major site for cremations.
Protests were led by members of the Pal Samaj Samiti, with support from the Marathi community and other local groups. Further details indicated that Mahendra Pal of the Samiti alleged the removal of the Holkar idol, while Ajay Sharma of the Sanatan Rakshak Dal claimed that several consecrated idols were damaged, calling it an affront to religious sentiments.
"You have committed the crime of demolishing the rare ancient heritage of Manikarnika Ghat, which was described in the Gupta period and later restored by Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, under the pretext of renovation," Kharge said in a public statement.
Congress’s Uttar Pradesh president, Ajay Rai, also condemned the redevelopment, describing it as an attack on the city’s soul and Sanatan culture. Manikarnika Ghat is among the oldest and most sacred cremation grounds in Hinduism, believed to grant 'moksha' or liberation from the cycle of birth and death, and holds immense religious and cultural significance.
Kharge questioned whether restoration and beautification could have been achieved while preserving the heritage, referencing previous government actions involving the removal of statues of prominent Indian personalities. The ongoing redevelopment has raised concerns about the preservation of Varanasi’s identity and accessibility of the ghats to the public as details emerged.
"The people of the country have two questions for you: Couldn't restoration, cleaning, and beautification have been done while preserving the heritage?" Kharge asked, highlighting the broader debate on heritage conservation versus urban development.
