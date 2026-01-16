'Need Sanitation & Space': Manikarnika Ghat Bulldozed for Renovation in Varanasi

The redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi has led to significant controversy, with allegations of demolition of ancient religious and cultural heritage. The project, initiated under the pretext of beautification and commercialisation, has faced opposition from local communities and political leaders.

The district administration has stated that artefacts removed during the process will be reinstalled after the completion of the work, which aims to improve sanitation and space management at the ghat.