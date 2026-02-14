Man Dies Of Heart Attack At Vijay’s TVK Rally In Salem

A 37-year-old man named Suraj died after collapsing during a Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally led by party president and actor Vijay in Salem. The incident occurred as the rally was underway, with Suraj reportedly complaining of chest pain before he collapsed. He was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police confirmed that Suraj had previously undergone angioplasty and had been receiving heart treatment since the previous year. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances of his death.