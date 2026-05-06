Man Arrested For Impersonating Rahul Gandhi’s Aide And Tricking Congress Leaders

In a statement, the complainant described the methods used by the accused: “To convince me, they made me listen to people on speakerphone, claiming they were Harish Rawat, Harak Singh, Yashpal Arya, and Ganesh Godiyal (senior office-bearers). They said that around 12 MLAs were staying in a five-star hotel in Dehradun, and they had been serving them for 10 days across various assemblies. They claimed that the cost of their stay was Rs 22,50,000 and asked me to give Rs 25,00,000.”