New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Calls On King Charles To Return Koh-i-Noor Diamond

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani publicly stated that he would encourage King Charles to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond to India during the British monarch’s four-day visit to the United States. The remarks were made just hours before Mamdani met King Charles at a ceremony commemorating the victims of the September 11 attacks in New York. The Koh-i-Noor, a 105-carat diamond, is currently part of the British Crown Jewels and has long been the subject of diplomatic discussions between India and the United Kingdom.
According to BBC, Zohran Mamdani, who has Indian heritage, expressed at a press conference that if given the opportunity to speak privately with King Charles, he would likely urge the monarch to return the diamond. The diamond’s ownership has been disputed for decades, with India maintaining that it was taken during British colonial rule and should be repatriated.
As reported by The Indian Express, Mamdani’s comments were made ahead of a wreath-laying ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial, where King Charles and Queen Camilla paid tribute to the victims. The mayor’s statement drew attention due to his Indian roots and his prominent position in New York City. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on whether the issue was discussed during the brief interaction between Mamdani and King Charles.
As Financial Express stated in an article, Mamdani’s remarks sparked debate among political commentators and the public. Some critics argued that the mayor should have focused on welcoming the monarch rather than raising historical grievances, while others supported his stance as a reflection of ongoing concerns about colonial-era artifacts.
Coverage revealed that Mamdani reiterated his position at the press conference, stating, “If I were to speak to the king separately from that, I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor Diamond.” The mayor’s office did not confirm whether the topic was raised directly with King Charles during their brief meeting at the memorial.
India has consistently sought the return of the Koh-i-Noor, describing it as a significant cultural artifact with deep historical ties to the country. The diamond was transferred to British possession in 1849 following the annexation of Punjab and was later presented to Queen Victoria. The diamond’s journey through various rulers, including Mughal emperors and Sikh maharajas, has been well documented as details emerged.
During the US visit, King Charles’s role as a constitutional monarch was highlighted, with his powers being largely ceremonial and symbolic. The visit included meetings with US officials and public appearances, but the monarchy’s political neutrality was maintained throughout following reports on the diplomatic nature of the trip.
“If I were to speak to the king separately from that, I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor Diamond,” Zohran Mamdani said at the press conference.
King Charles’s visit to the United States also included a speech to Congress, where he addressed themes of democracy, liberty, and international cooperation. The speech was noted for its diplomatic tone and was received with several standing ovations as analysis showed.
The Koh-i-Noor diamond remains on public display as part of the British Crown Jewels in the Tower of London. Its absence from Queen Camilla’s coronation crown was reportedly due to concerns about diplomatic sensitivities with India according to coverage.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.