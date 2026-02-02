'Arrogant, Liar': Mamata Banerjee After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Bengal SIR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee travelled to Delhi on 1 February 2026 to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. She was accompanied by Trinamool Congress leaders and families affected by the SIR process.
The visit included a confrontation with police outside Banga Bhawan, where Mamata Banerjee alleged harassment of SIR-affected families. The meeting with the CEC took place on 2 February 2026.
According to Deccan Herald, Mamata Banerjee described the Chief Election Commissioner as "arrogant and liar" after their meeting, expressing concern over the deletion of 58 lakh names from the electoral rolls in West Bengal. She questioned why Bengal was being targeted and criticised the lack of opportunity for those affected to defend themselves.
Mamata Banerjee confronted security personnel outside Banga Bhawan, urging them to show sensitivity towards the SIR-affected families. She stated that her visit was for justice, not agitation, and highlighted the presence of heavy police deployment around the guest house where the families were staying.
As highlighted by The Hindu, around 50 families impacted by the SIR process accompanied Mamata Banerjee to Delhi. She raised concerns about the treatment of these families and the significant police presence outside Banga Bhawan. The meeting with the CEC was scheduled after the CEC had given her an appointment the previous week.
As noted in an article by Financial Express, Mamata Banerjee contrasted the treatment of Bengalis in Delhi with that in Bengal, stating, "When the Home Minister comes to Bengal, we give him the red carpet. But when we come to Delhi, you give us the black carpet." She reiterated her party’s commitment to continue raising concerns about the SIR process and alleged mistreatment of Bengalis.
Coverage revealed that Mamata Banerjee directly confronted police, asserting she was in Delhi for justice for SIR-affected families. She claimed people from Bengal were being threatened and questioned the necessity of the heavy police deployment. Banerjee clarified she did not blame the police but those in higher authority.
In her statements, Banerjee said,
"People from Bengal are being threatened in Banga Bhawan… Our case is going on in the Supreme Court, we have a meeting at the Election Commission. We are here with an official appointment… People have died, can their families not talk to the media?"
She also criticised the deployment of Delhi Police at locations where SIR-affected families were staying.
Further details indicated that police presence was increased at Banga Bhawan in Chanakyapuri and Mandi House, with personnel stationed at multiple points. Banerjee reiterated that her visit was not for agitation but to seek justice for those affected by the SIR process.
Reporting indicated that Banerjee’s visit to Delhi was timed to coincide with the presence of opposition leaders during the Budget Session. She also wrote a strongly worded letter to the CEC, questioning the appointment and authority of special roll observers and micro-observers in West Bengal.
Analysis showed that Banerjee has written multiple letters to the CEC, raising concerns about the SIR process, the deployment of micro-observers, and the removal of 58 lakh names from the electoral rolls. She alleged that the SIR was being conducted in disregard of human rights and humanitarian considerations.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.