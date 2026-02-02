'Arrogant, Liar': Mamata Banerjee After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Bengal SIR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee travelled to Delhi on 1 February 2026 to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. She was accompanied by Trinamool Congress leaders and families affected by the SIR process.

The visit included a confrontation with police outside Banga Bhawan, where Mamata Banerjee alleged harassment of SIR-affected families. The meeting with the CEC took place on 2 February 2026.