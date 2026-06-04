Malviya Nagar Fire: Owner Lavkesh Bajaj Arrested, Probe Widens

Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar, was arrested by Delhi Police following a fire that killed 21 people, including several foreign nationals. The incident occurred on 3 June 2026, with authorities confirming that the building was operating far beyond its permitted capacity and lacked mandatory fire safety clearances. Investigations are ongoing into regulatory violations and the roles of other individuals associated with the property.
According to The Indian Express, Bajaj was apprehended late on 3 June after a Lookout Circular was issued for him and his wife. Police sources stated that Bajaj, who manages a chain of hotels and guest houses in Delhi, was previously booked in 2024 for not installing CCTV cameras as required by security norms.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the fire broke out in the early hours at the five-storey guest house in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar. Among the deceased, 18 were foreign nationals from countries including Bangladesh and several African nations. Police registered a case under culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Further details emerged that Bajaj was arrested shortly after the Lookout Circular was issued. Authorities confirmed that 49 people were admitted to hospitals, with 21 succumbing to injuries. Eight injured individuals have been discharged, while others remain under medical care.
Police investigations revealed that Bajaj had delegated daily operations to the manager, Jai Mishra, who is currently absconding. The establishment operated 26 rooms instead of the sanctioned six and lacked a fire exit. Bajaj was questioned about structural changes and asked to produce relevant business documents.
“Bajaj disclosed that Mishra handled the daily operations of the business establishment. We arrested Bajaj on Wednesday night. Mishra is absconding, and our teams are conducting raids to nab him,” said Deputy Police Commissioner (South) Anant Mittal.
Ongoing forensic analysis is focusing on reconstructing the sequence of events and verifying allegations of illegal construction, sealed windows, and a single entry-exit point. Investigators are also examining whether the lack of a fire no-objection certificate contributed to the high casualty rate.
Police efforts continue to focus on locating the absconding manager and other staff members. The investigation is also scrutinising the roles of additional individuals linked to the guest house’s operations.
Wider repercussions were observed in the Hauz Rani area, where several hotels and guest houses closed operations and asked guests to vacate. Local authorities have initiated checks for necessary permits at similar establishments.
“The safety of Delhi’s citizens remains our highest priority, and every necessary step will be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future,” stated Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood.
Citywide enforcement has been initiated with a magisterial inquiry ordered and a coordinated fire safety campaign launched. Inspections of hotels, nursing homes, and other commercial establishments are underway to ensure compliance with safety regulations.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.