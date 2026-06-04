Malviya Nagar Fire: Owner Lavkesh Bajaj Arrested, Probe Widens

Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar, was arrested by Delhi Police following a fire that killed 21 people, including several foreign nationals. The incident occurred on 3 June 2026, with authorities confirming that the building was operating far beyond its permitted capacity and lacked mandatory fire safety clearances. Investigations are ongoing into regulatory violations and the roles of other individuals associated with the property.