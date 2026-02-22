Maharashtra’s Scrapping Of 5% Muslim Quota Challenged In Court

The Maharashtra government’s recent decision to cancel the 5% reservation for Muslims in education and government jobs has been formally challenged in the Bombay High Court. The petition, filed by a Mumbai-based lawyer, alleges that the move violates constitutional principles and fundamental rights, and seeks an interim stay on the government’s resolution. The state’s action revoked a 2014 order that had enabled nearly 50 identified Muslim communities to access benefits under the Special Backward Category-A framework.