Maharashtra Tables Bill Regulating Religious Conversions With Strict Penalties

The Maharashtra government has introduced the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 in the state assembly, aiming to regulate religious conversions and prohibit those carried out through coercion, fraud, inducement, or marriage. The bill mandates prior notice to district authorities before any conversion and prescribes stringent penalties, including imprisonment and fines, particularly for offences involving vulnerable groups such as women, minors, and members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
According to Hindustan Times, the bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar and includes provisions for jail terms of up to seven years and fines of ₹1 lakh for unlawful conversions on the pretext of marriage. For offences involving minors, persons of unsound mind, women, or individuals from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the punishment increases to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the draft legislation requires individuals intending to convert to another religion to submit a written notice to the district magistrate at least 60 days in advance. After the conversion ceremony, both the individual and the person or organisation conducting the ceremony must submit a post-conversion declaration within 60 days. Failure to comply with these requirements may render the conversion invalid under the proposed law.
The bill defines “inducement” broadly, including offers of gifts, money, employment, free education, promises of marriage, assurances of a better lifestyle, or claims of divine healing. “Force” encompasses threats of divine displeasure, social boycott, intimidation, or threats to life, property, or reputation. Coverage revealed that mass conversions, defined as the simultaneous conversion of two or more persons, attract the same enhanced penalties as offences involving vulnerable groups.
Administrative scrutiny is a key feature, as the district magistrate or an authorised officer may conduct an inquiry to ensure the conversion is voluntary and not the result of force, fraud, or inducement. Analysis showed that the district administration may also seek a police inquiry and invite objections regarding the proposed conversion, with all declarations recorded in an official register.
“The objective is to protect the right to freedom of religion. It also aims to prohibit unlawful religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, inducement or marriage,” Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar stated while introducing the bill.
Enhanced penalties are prescribed for repeat offenders, with imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines reaching ₹7 lakh. If an institution or organisation is found to have facilitated unlawful conversions, the government may cancel its registration and withdraw any financial assistance or grants. Reporting indicated that the bill also places the burden of proof on the person conducting the conversion to establish that it was voluntary and not induced by prohibited means.
Provisions for rehabilitation, maintenance support, and protection in matters relating to the custody of children are included for individuals subjected to forced or fraudulent conversions. Details emerged that offences under the bill are cognisable and non-bailable, with investigations to be conducted by police officers not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.
The bill’s statement of objects and reasons notes that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, this right is subject to public order, morality, and health, and does not extend to forcible conversions. Further information confirmed that Maharashtra would join several other states with similar laws if the bill is enacted, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand.
“The right is not absolute and is subject to public order, morality and health,” the bill’s statement of objects and reasons asserts, emphasising the legislative intent to address reported instances of coercive or fraudulent conversions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.