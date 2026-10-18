Maharashtra Seeks Amendment To Form 6 For Deleted Voters

The Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra has formally requested the Election Commission of India to amend Form 6, the application form used for voter enrolment. The proposal aims to address difficulties faced by voters whose names were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, allowing them to reapply for inclusion in the electoral roll without declaring themselves as first-time voters. The current declaration in Form 6, if falsely made, carries criminal penalties under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
According to The Indian Express, the Maharashtra CEO’s proposal, sent to the Election Commission last week, seeks to remove the words “new voters” from the form’s title and introduce an alternative declaration for applicants who were previously enrolled but are no longer registered anywhere. The proposal also suggests allowing applicants to provide their earlier Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number to help officials trace their previous entry.
Election officials across several states have reported that the current wording of Form 6 creates confusion and discourages previously registered voters from reapplying, as they fear legal consequences for making a false declaration. Coverage revealed that this has become a practical hurdle for Electoral Registration Officers, particularly during the ongoing SIR process in states like Maharashtra and Delhi.
Any amendment to Form 6 requires changes to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, which must be made by the Central government. The Election Commission has previously stated that the form cannot be altered without such amendments. Reporting indicated that the Supreme Court is also examining the issue, with recent hearings addressing confusion over the use of Form 6 for re-inclusion of names in the electoral roll.
“Voters whose names were deleted during the SIR but who were previously registered electors are under the impression that using Form 6 to re-enrol could invite legal action, since the form requires them to declare that they are applying for inclusion in the electoral roll for the first time,” the report stated.
As highlighted by Maktoob Media, the SIR process and associated forms have raised broader concerns about exclusion, particularly among minority communities. Reports have documented that objections seeking deletion of voters through Form 7 have disproportionately affected Muslims in several states, with pre-printed or mass-filed forms often targeting specific groups.
In some regions, the alignment of electoral roll revisions with citizenship verification has led to additional scrutiny and administrative barriers. Analysis showed that the use of Form 6 and Form 7 during SIR has contributed to perceptions of exclusion and has been linked to broader debates about citizenship and civic rights.
The Maharashtra CEO’s proposal is the latest in a series of requests from state election officials seeking to streamline the process for restoring voters to the rolls. As details emerged, the claims-and-objections window in Maharashtra is set to close on 26 October, with the final electoral roll due on 16 November.
“There has to be some mechanism to re-include voters either at the ERO level,” a state official was quoted as saying, highlighting the need for procedural clarity and flexibility.
Broader legal and administrative challenges remain, as the Supreme Court has not yet approved or disapproved any modified version of Form 6. Further examination of the process is expected as the court continues to hear related petitions and as the Election Commission considers the Maharashtra proposal.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.