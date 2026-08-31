Jarange on Hunger Strike, Govt Says Open To Discuss Legality Of Maratha Quota

As highlighted by The Hindu, Manoj Jarange set a deadline of 12 September for the government to accept his demands, warning of demonstrations in Mumbai if there was no resolution. Jarange’s principal demand is the recognition of Kunbi status for Marathas, which would allow them to access benefits currently available to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in education and government employment. Additional demands include reservation based on the Satara Gazette, withdrawal of police cases against quota protesters, and compensation for families of those who died during previous agitations.