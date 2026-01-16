BMC, 28 Other Maharashtra Municipalities To Announce Election Results Today

The results of the 2026 Maharashtra municipal corporation elections, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will be announced today. Counting of votes for all 29 civic bodies began at 10 am, following polling held on 15 January across 2,869 seats in 893 wards. Key municipal corporations in this election include Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Navi Mumbai. Over 3.48 crore voters participated, with more than 15,900 candidates contesting across the state.
According to Hindustan Times, the BMC election is particularly significant due to shifting political alliances, including the reunion of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. The state election commission scheduled the counting to begin at 10 am, with results expected later in the day. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kolhapur, while Mumbai saw approximately 41% turnout by the afternoon of polling day.
As reported by The Indian Express, the BMC election saw 1,700 candidates vying for 227 seats, with the city’s annual civic budget exceeding Rs 74,400 crore. The counting process is being conducted in batches, with two constituencies counted at a time across 23 locations. Exit polls have projected a majority for the BJP-led alliance, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS expected to retain a significant number of seats.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the BMC polls have drawn attention due to the contest between the Mahayuti alliance and the Thackeray cousins. The opposition has raised concerns about the use of Printing Auxiliary Display Units and alleged bias by the State Election Commission. The BMC Commissioner clarified that these units would only be used as backups.
Further details indicate that the BMC results will be announced in phases, with updates available on official and media websites. The opposition has also questioned the use of marker pens at polling booths, a charge denied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Door-to-door campaigning was permitted in the final 24 hours before polling, leading to political backlash.
“We are confident that the Mahayuti will lead the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. From the beginning, our focus has been on a development-driven agenda—housing, metro projects,” said Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, as quoted in coverage of the results.
Analysis showed that special arrangements were made for senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities at polling centres. The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday in municipal corporation areas to facilitate voting, and stock markets remained closed for the day.
Coverage revealed that essential services such as hospitals, police, and public transport continued to operate, while banks, schools, and government offices were closed. A four-day dry period was enforced in Mumbai and other municipal areas, prohibiting the sale of alcohol until the results are announced.
The city’s financial markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange, suspended trading for the day as details emerged. Public transport, emergency services, and retail outlets remained operational, ensuring essential services were available to residents during the election process.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.