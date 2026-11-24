As coverage revealed, the Supreme Court’s interim order did not establish any precedent or customary right regarding the pillar. The court emphasised that the arrangement was not a recognition of an essential religious practice and that all questions of title, possession, and religious entitlement remained open for future adjudication. The order also required that only a temple-authorised team, as determined by the Madurai Collector and other officials, could perform the ceremony, with no public congregation allowed at the site.