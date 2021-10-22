Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro Appointed as Trinamool's National Vice President

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro has been appointed as the national vice president of the Trinamool Congress, an official statement said on Friday, 22 October.

The appointment was made by the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

"In a political career spanning four decades, the former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro has worked ardently towards the development of people. We have full faith that under his able guidance AITC will reach greater heights and continue the fight to protect every Indian citizen," the statement said.