US Mass Shooting: Louisiana Gunman Kills 10, Including 8 Children

On 19 April 2026, a mass shooting occurred in Shreveport, Louisiana, resulting in the deaths of eight children and two women. The incident took place across multiple residences in the early morning hours. The suspect, identified as Shamar Elkins, was killed by police following a car chase after he attempted to flee the scene in a stolen vehicle. Authorities confirmed that the victims included several of Elkins’ own children and that the attack is being investigated as a domestic violence incident.
According to The Hindu, police in Shreveport reported that a total of ten people were shot during the attack, with the children’s ages ranging from one to fourteen years. The shootings occurred at two separate homes, and the suspect died after officers fired at him during a pursuit. The suspect had carjacked a vehicle while leaving the scene.
As reported by Financial Express, Shamar Elkins, aged 31, was identified as the sole suspect. He had previously served in the Louisiana Army National Guard and had a prior arrest in 2019 related to firearms. The authorities stated that Elkins began his attacks at a residence where he shot his wife, then proceeded to another location where seven children were killed. Two women, including his wife and another woman described as his girlfriend, were seriously injured.
As coverage revealed, the attack is being treated as a domestic violence case, though the precise motive remains under investigation. The police spokesperson described the crime scene as “extensive,” spanning multiple homes. One child was found deceased on the roof, apparently after attempting to escape. The suspect was killed by police gunfire after a car chase that ended in Bossier Parish.
Officials stated that the victims were closely related to the suspect according to statements from the Shreveport Police Department. The department confirmed that some of the children killed were Elkins’ own descendants. Both surviving women suffered gunshot wounds to the head, with one in critical condition. The police chief indicated that the suspect moved between locations, targeting multiple homes in the same neighbourhood.
“We do know that some of the children inside were his descendants,” a Shreveport Police Department spokesperson stated, as cited in official updates.
Further details emerged following social media reviews of Elkins’ recent activity. Days before the shooting, Elkins posted messages referencing personal and marital difficulties. Officials noted that the two adult women shot during the rampage had ties to the suspect, but the exact nature of those relationships was not fully clarified due to their medical condition.
Community leaders and officials responded to the tragedy as details emerged. Mayor Tom Arceneaux described the event as a “terrible morning in Shreveport,” expressing condolences to the victims’ families. National and state officials, including Mike Johnson and Bill Cassidy, publicly condemned the violence and offered support to those affected.
“It’s a terrible morning in Shreveport and we all mourn with the victims,” Mayor Arceneaux stated during a press conference.
Elkins’ background included military service and a prior conviction for illegal use of weapons, for which he was placed on probation. The investigation into the incident is ongoing as authorities continue to gather evidence from the multiple crime scenes and interview witnesses. The Shreveport Police Department has requested assistance from Louisiana State Police in the ongoing inquiry.
Police have not released the names of the child victims, and officials have urged the public to respect the privacy of the families involved as investigations continue. Authorities have also appealed for any information that could assist in understanding the circumstances leading up to the tragedy.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.