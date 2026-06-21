Los Angeles Declares Emergency as Warehouse Fire Sparks Health Fears

A significant fire broke out at a cold storage warehouse in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles on 17 June.
The incident led to a shelter-in-place directive for the surrounding community, which was later rescinded. Despite the lifting of the order, smoke from the fire continued to affect air quality in the area, prompting ongoing advisories for residents.
According to Hindustan Times, the fire erupted just before 2:30 p.m. at a cold storage facility on South Los Palos Street.
The Los Angeles Fire Department described the incident as “very complex,” citing multiple hazards faced by firefighting teams. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the warehouse fire re-erupted after initial containment efforts, resulting in increased smoke visible across the San Gabriel Valley.
Residents in West Covina and other nearby cities reported smelling smoke and expressed concerns about potential new fires, though officials confirmed the source was the Boyle Heights blaze.
Firefighters continued to attack the fire from the exterior due to dangers within the building as coverage revealed.
The Los Angeles Fire Department stated, “If you're noticing an increase in smoke today, that's expected. Fire crews are continuing operations in the area, and changing weather conditions combined with ongoing suppression activities may make smoke more visible from surrounding communities.”
On the third day of the incident, the firefighters’ union reported that crews were engaging strategically from the exterior, using entryways to fight the fire. The stay-in-shelter order was lifted, but a smoke advisory remained in place for local residents as updates confirmed.
The fire’s persistence and the resulting smoke led to widespread reports of poor air quality in communities as far as Ontario and La Verne.
“Day 3 of the #boyleheights warehouse fire. Due to dangers within the building, Los Angeles Fire Department Firefighters are engaging strategically from the exterior, using entry ways to fight the fire. While the stay-in shelter has been lifted, a smoke advisory for local residents remains in place,” the firefighters’ union stated.
Residents in affected areas were advised to remain indoors if possible, especially those with respiratory conditions as further details emerged. The Los Angeles Fire Department continued to monitor air quality and provide updates to the public regarding ongoing risks and firefighting progress.
Community members shared their experiences on social media, noting the strong smell of smoke and visible haze. Some residents reported receiving notifications about structure fires in other locations, but officials clarified that the primary source of smoke was the Boyle Heights warehouse fire as reporting indicated.
“The same building in Boyle Heights is on fire again. Looks like the smoke is going east,” a local political candidate shared, reflecting the ongoing concern among residents.
Authorities have not reported any injuries related to the incident, and no immediate threat to the public has been identified as information was released. The fire department continues to investigate the cause of the blaze and monitor the situation for any changes that could impact public safety.
Efforts to fully extinguish the fire are ongoing, with crews adapting their strategies based on evolving conditions. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to any advisories issued by local authorities as updates continue.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.