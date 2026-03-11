No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla Defeated in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on 11 March 2026 rejected the Opposition’s no-confidence motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. The motion, moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and supported by over 50 MPs, was dismissed by a voice vote after a day-long debate.

The motion was rejected after a voice vote, following a debate marked by disruptions and strong statements from both sides. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the House, criticising the Opposition for questioning the Speaker’s impartiality and the foundations of parliamentary democracy.