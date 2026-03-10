Lok Sabha Admits Motion To Remove Speaker Om Birla Amid Uproar

As reported by Hindustan Times, Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi opened the debate, clarifying that the motion was not a personal attack on Om Birla but was intended to preserve the dignity of Parliament. Gogoi argued that microphones in Parliament had been "weaponised" to silence Opposition voices and cited repeated interruptions of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during key debates. He stated, “We were compelled to bring this resolution to save democracy and the dignity of the Parliament. The Parliament’s dignity and rules have to be protected.”