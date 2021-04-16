Lockdown on Sunday in UP, Rs 10,000 Fine for Second Mask Violation

People caught without a mask in Uttar Pradesh can face a fine of up to Rs 10,000 said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, 16 April, while announcing fresh and stricter guidelines amid a surge of COVID cases across the state.

The state also announced a Sunday lockdown in every urban and rural area of the state. This will be a weekly feature, according to officials.

Essential services will remain operational during the lockdowns. An extensive sanitisation campaign will be conducted every Sunday to control the surge.

On 15 April, the state postponed Board exams after reporting the highest single-day spike in COVID cases. Meanwhile, a 7 pm to 8 am night curfew has been enforced in 10 districts.