Lenskart Issues New Style Guide After Religious Symbol Row

Eyewear retailer Lenskart has released a revised in-store employee style guide following public criticism of an earlier version that banned bindis and kalawas but permitted hijabs and turbans. The company’s founder and CEO, Peyush Bansal, clarified that the previous document did not reflect Lenskart’s current policy and apologised for any confusion caused. The updated guidelines now explicitly allow all religious and cultural symbols, including bindis, tilaks, sindoor, kalawas, mangalsutras, kadas, hijabs, and turbans.
According to Hindustan Times, the controversy began when an older style guide surfaced online, leading to allegations of religious discrimination. The document permitted hijabs and turbans but prohibited bindis, tilaks, and religious threads, which are commonly worn by Hindu employees. This discrepancy prompted widespread condemnation on social media platforms.
The company responded by sharing a statement on social media, emphasising that the new style guide “explicitly and unambiguously welcomes every symbol of faith and culture our team members carry.” The statement listed several examples, including bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, and turban, and clarified that these are not exceptions but integral to the company’s identity. Coverage revealed that the company aimed to address concerns from both employees and the public.
The updated style guide, released on 18 April 2026, maintains requirements for employees to appear neat and clean but now permits “religious, cultural or family marks (such as bindi, tilak, sindoor or any other).” It also allows “cultural or religious items like sacred threads, bangles, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada or any other.” Employees who wish to wear a hijab may continue to do so. The company stated, “We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken - and we have listened.”
“If any version of our workplace communication caused hurt or made any of our team members feel that their faith was unwelcome here, we are deeply sorry. That is not who Lenskart is, and it is not who we will ever be.”
The company further highlighted its Indian roots, stating that its 2,400+ stores are operated by people who bring their beliefs, traditions, and identities to work daily. Analysis showed that Lenskart’s leadership sought to reassure both employees and customers of its commitment to inclusivity and respect for all faiths.
Despite the updated guidelines and public statement, some social media users continued to express dissatisfaction, arguing that the apology was insufficient and lacked direct acceptance of responsibility. The company’s post received criticism for not providing a clear and direct apology, with some users requesting a more explicit acknowledgment of the initial mistake. The response from the public remained mixed as details emerged.
Some online commentators questioned the timing and tone of the apology, suggesting that the company should have more directly addressed the concerns raised by the earlier policy. Reporting indicated that the controversy has prompted ongoing discussions about workplace inclusivity and the importance of clear, transparent communication from employers regarding cultural and religious expression.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.