Latest News: Sensex Opens Over 250 Pts Higher; Nifty Tops 9,200

Sensex Opens Over 250 Pts Higher; Nifty Tops 9,200
Equity benchmark Sensex opened over 250 points higher on Thursday tracking gains in banking, energy and IT stocks amid positive cues from global markets.
After hitting a high of 31,646.45, the 30-share index was trading 123.31 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 31,502.86.
(Source: PTI)
FIR Against Arnab Goswami for Attacking Sonia Gandhi
The Chhattisgarh unit of the Congress on Wednesday lodged a formal complaint against Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief and founder of Republic TV channel, accusing him of “deliberately making inflammatory statements” and using derogatory language against Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his show.
(Source: The Indian Express)
