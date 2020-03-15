Latest News: Four Militant Killed in an Encounter in J&K

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that his government would double the funds allocated to the Zilla Panchayats, which would be going to polls on 22 March. Addressing an election rally at Borim village in South Goa on Saturday, Sawant said the funds would be doubled after the polls.

"Zilla panchayat is an important institution. Empowering zilla panchayats will provide impetus to the rural development in the state. Our government has been focusing on rural development in a big way," he said.