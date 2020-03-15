Latest News: Four Militant Killed in an Encounter in J&K

Catch all the latest breaking news and updates here.
Three of Family Killed in Landslide in Bengal's Darjeeling
Three members of a family, including a five-year-old boy, were killed after their house was crushed under a landslide in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, police said on Sunday, 15 March. The incident occurred early on Saturday when the occupants of the house in Lodhoma area were asleep, a police officer said.
Four Militant Killed in an Encounter in J&K: Report
Kashmir zone police stated that four militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces in in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency PTI.
Goa CM Promises to Double Funds for Zila Panchayat After Polls
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that his government would double the funds allocated to the Zilla Panchayats, which would be going to polls on 22 March. Addressing an election rally at Borim village in South Goa on Saturday, Sawant said the funds would be doubled after the polls.
"Zilla panchayat is an important institution. Empowering zilla panchayats will provide impetus to the rural development in the state. Our government has been focusing on rural development in a big way," he said.
301 Illegal Immigrants Rescued Off Libyan Coast
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said that 301 illegal immigrants have been rescued by the Libyan Coast Guard off Libyan coast.
"Most of them (the rescued migrants) were taken to detention, while some managed to escape the disembarkation point," IOM tweeted.
Libya has become a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants, mostly Africans, who expect to cross the Mediterranean Sea toward Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.
(Source: IANS)
