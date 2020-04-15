Latest News: 2 Injured After ‘Ceasefire Violation’ by Pak in J&K

Live
2 Civilians Injured After 'Ceasefire Violation' by Pakistan in J&K
Two civilians were injured after an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri's Manjakote sector in Jammu and Kashmir.
Two houses were also damaged in the shelling. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, the SHO of the area said.
(Source: ANI)
