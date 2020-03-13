Latest News: US Retaliatory Strikes Underway in Iraq: US Officials
Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.(Photo: The Quint)
Live

Latest News: US Retaliatory Strikes Underway in Iraq: US Officials

The Quint
Breaking News

Catch all the latest breaking news and updates here.

NEWEST FIRSTOLDEST FIRST
(3) NEW UPDATES

US Retaliatory Strikes Underway in Iraq: US Officials

The US military launched air strikes against a pro-Iranian group in Iraq following the deaths of two Americans and a Briton in a rocket attack, US military officials told AFP on Thursday.

"The operation is underway" and is targeting weapons facilities, one official said on condition of anonymity, without specifying where the strikes were taking place.

(Source: AFP)

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Breaking News section for more stories.

    Loading...