Latest News: US Retaliatory Strikes Underway in Iraq: US Officials

US Retaliatory Strikes Underway in Iraq: US Officials
The US military launched air strikes against a pro-Iranian group in Iraq following the deaths of two Americans and a Briton in a rocket attack, US military officials told AFP on Thursday.
"The operation is underway" and is targeting weapons facilities, one official said on condition of anonymity, without specifying where the strikes were taking place.
(Source: AFP)
