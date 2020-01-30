Latest News: Microsoft Gets Lift From Rise in Earnings

Live
Microsoft Gets Lift From Rise in Earnings
Microsoft has said that its profits rose sharply in the past quarter, boosted by improving sales across a range of consumer products and business services, sending its shares higher.
Overall profit for the quarter ending 31 December rose 38 percent from a year ago to USD 11.6 billion, while revenues jumped 14 per cent to USD 36.9 billion.
(Source: AFP)
