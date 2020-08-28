Live
Latest News: Andhra Police Seizes Liquor Being Moved Illegally
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Andhra Police Seizes Liquor Being Transported Illegally
Police in Nagayalanka village of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district seized 242 bottles of liquor, being illegally transported from Telangana in a vehicle yesterday, ANI reported. Three people have been detained.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!