Live

Latest News: Andhra Police Seizes Liquor Being Moved Illegally

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Published28 Aug 2020, 02:34 AM IST
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

2:23 AM, 28 Aug

Andhra Police Seizes Liquor Being Transported Illegally

Police in Nagayalanka village of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district seized 242 bottles of liquor, being illegally transported from Telangana in a vehicle yesterday, ANI reported. Three people have been detained.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!