Latest News: 5-Year-Old Raped, Murdered by Cousin in Chhattisgarh
2 Trapped in Clous Burst in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
Two people are feared trapped in an incident of cloudburst reported in Jhula village of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, ANI reported quoting State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). At least 5-6 houses have also been affected.
5-Year-Old Raped, Murdered by Cousin in Chhattisgarh
A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Jashpur on 24 July, ANI reported. “We've arrested her cousin brother who during interrogation revealed that he took the girl to the forest area, raped her and later murdered her. The probe is on," Police Station In-charge, Bagicha told ANI.
Woman's Body Found in a Bag in Ghaziabad
Body of a woman was found inside a bag near Dashmesh Vatika under Sahibabad Police station area of Ghaziabad, ANI reported. The police is present at the spot.
Rain/Thunderstorms Predicted in Parts of UP
Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 9:30 am) at isolated places over Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mahrajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri districts and adjoining areas, ANI reported quoting Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.
