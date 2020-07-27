Live

Latest News: 5-Year-Old Raped, Murdered by Cousin in Chhattisgarh

27 Jul 2020, 04:11 AM IST
4:11 AM, 27 Jul

2 Trapped in Clous Burst in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Two people are feared trapped in an incident of cloudburst reported in Jhula village of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, ANI reported quoting State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). At least 5-6 houses have also been affected.

4:06 AM, 27 Jul

5-Year-Old Raped, Murdered by Cousin in Chhattisgarh

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Jashpur on 24 July, ANI reported. “We've arrested her cousin brother who during interrogation revealed that he took the girl to the forest area, raped her and later murdered her. The probe is on," Police Station In-charge, Bagicha told ANI.

4:04 AM, 27 Jul

Woman's Body Found in a Bag in Ghaziabad

Body of a woman was found inside a bag near Dashmesh Vatika under Sahibabad Police station area of Ghaziabad, ANI reported. The police is present at the spot.

2:52 AM, 27 Jul

Rain/Thunderstorms Predicted in Parts of UP

Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 9:30 am) at isolated places over Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mahrajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri districts and adjoining areas, ANI reported quoting Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

2:52 AM, 27 Jul

Telangana Police Seizes 200 Kg of Cannabis

Telangana Police seized 200 kg of cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh from a car and arrested three persons in Bhadrachalam, ANI reported. Further probe underway.

