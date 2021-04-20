Latest News: Former US Vice-President Walter Mondale Dies At 93

Live
Former US Vice-President Walter Mondale Dies At 93


Former US Vice-President Walter Mondale Dies At 93
Walter Frederick Modale, who served as vice president under then-President Jimmy Carter, has died, according to a family spokesperson. He was 93.
Mondale died at home in downtown Minneapolis surrounded by family, spokesperson Kathy Tunheim said.
Mondale became VPOTUS under Carter before running for the White House himself in an unsuccessful in 1984.
Published: 20 Apr 2021, 8:46 AM IST
