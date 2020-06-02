Catch all the latest news and updates here.Sensex on Tuesday rallied 522.01 points to end at 33,825.53, while Nifty surged 152.95 points to 9,979.10.(Source: PTI)The BJP on Tuesday appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as the Delhi party president, replacing MP Manoj Tiwari.In other appointments, former Union minister Vishnu Deo has been given charge as Chhattisgarh BJP chief, while S Tikendra Singh has been appointed as the president of the Manipur unit.A total of 20 people have died due to landslides in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts of Assam.Four workers dead and three injured in an explosion at a coal mine in Centenary Colony in Peddapalli district of Telangana. “The injured have been shifted to hospital. Case registered, further probe underway,” ANI quoted the police as saying.Another terrorist killed in encounter at Saimoh area of Tral, Awantipora. The operation has concluded. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.Body of a Naxal recovered from the site where an exchange of fire broke out between Naxals and a joint team of District Reserve Group (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) in the forest area between Hurrepal and Bechapal of Bijapur earlier today.One terrorist was killed in an encounter that has begun at Saimoh area of Tral, Awantipora. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. More details awaited.On 28 May, 6-7 terrorists while attempting to infiltrate in Naushera Sector of Jammu & Kashmir, close to Line of Control, were detected by Indian troops who in a swift operation eliminated three of the infiltrators while atleast one was seriously injured, Nagrota Corps officials said in a statement.“Operation which lasted for 4 days resulted in recovery of large cache of weapons, including 2 AK 47 Rifles, one M16 A2 Rifle, one pistol, one UBGL & ammunition, grenades. Pakistan markings on eatables and a few other items indicate complicity of Pakistan,” they said. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.