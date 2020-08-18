Live

Latest News: Woman Missing After Landslide in Pithoragarh

Catch all latest news and updates here.

The Quint
Published18 Aug 2020, 04:16 AM IST
Breaking News
1 min read

Catch all latest news and updates here.

4:05 AM, 18 Aug

Woman Missing After Landslide in Pithoragarh, Search Op Underway

A team of State Disaster Response Force is conducting a search operation to locate a woman missing in a landslide at Dharchula, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.

4:05 AM, 18 Aug

Newly Recruited Terrorist Arrested in J&K's Shopian

A newly recruited terrorist has been arrested by security forces from the Maldera area of Shopian district, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!