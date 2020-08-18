Live
Latest News: Woman Missing After Landslide in Pithoragarh
Woman Missing After Landslide in Pithoragarh, Search Op Underway
A team of State Disaster Response Force is conducting a search operation to locate a woman missing in a landslide at Dharchula, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.
Newly Recruited Terrorist Arrested in J&K's Shopian
A newly recruited terrorist has been arrested by security forces from the Maldera area of Shopian district, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said.
