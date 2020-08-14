Latest News: At Least 2 Dead in Building Collapse in Kanpur
Catch all latest news and updates here.
At least 2 Dead in Building Collapse in Kanpur
At last two people died after a portion of a four-storey building collapsed in the Mulganj Police Station area of Kanpur following rainfall in the wee hours of Friday, 14 August.
2 Killed After 3 Vehicles Hit by Boulders in Himachal
At least two people were killed and three others were injured after three vehicles were hit by boulders in a landslide near Hanogi Temple in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday morning. The vehicles were en route to Kullu to supply essential goods, including vegetables.
