Latest News: Poll Hints Opposition to Huawei 5G in Canada Waning

Opposition to Huawei telecommunications equipment being deployed in fifth generation wireless networks in Canada is waning, the latest polling showed on Tuesday, 11 February.

Washington has warned against allowing the Chinese tech giant to supply critical parts of 5G infrastructure on national security grounds.

But, according to the Angus Reid Institute, only 56 percent of Canadians would support a ban, down from 69 percent at the end of 2019. Ottawa -- in the throes of a diplomat row with Beijing on other issues -- has yet to announce a decision.

