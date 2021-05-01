Live
Latest News: 18 Dead in Gujarat’s Hospital Fire
18 Dead in Gujarat’s Hospital Fire
At least 18 people died as a fire broke out in the ICU of a COVID hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in the early hours on Saturday, 1 May.
Published: 01 May 2021, 8:55 AM IST
