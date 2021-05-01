Latest News: 18 Dead in Gujarat’s Hospital Fire

Live

8:55 AM , 01 May

18 Dead in Gujarat’s Hospital Fire

At least 18 people died as a fire broke out in the ICU of a COVID hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in the early hours on Saturday, 1 May.

