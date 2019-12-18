Latest News: 25-Year-Old Sets Himself Ablaze at India Gate

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Noida Schools to Remain Closed For Next 2 Days Due to Cold
Noida schools to remain closed for the next two days due to cold weather, reported The Times of India.
25-Year-Old Sets Himself Ablaze at India Gate
A 25-year-old man set himself ablaze on Wednesday in the national capital and doctors said he has suffered 90 percent burns.
The self-immolation occurred at the India Gate lawns where protesters have been demanding the rescinding of the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Police, however, said that the act by the youth, identified as Kartik Maher from Odisha, was not connected to the protests.
(Source: PTI)
Australian PM to Visit India in January 2020
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will visit India from 14 to 16 January, 2020. He will visit Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, sources told ANI.
Situation Along LoC Can Escalate at Any Time, Says Army Chief
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday that the situation along the LoC can escalate at any time and they have to be prepared for an escalatory matrix.
(Source: PTI)
Smoke Detected in Indigo Aircraft in Udaipur
Smoke was detected in an Indigo Udaipur-Bengaluru flight before take-off on Wednesday in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The aircraft was removed from the main runway and all passengers were reported to be safe.
(Source: ANI)
Proposed Closure of OTA, Gaya: Nitish Shoots Off Angry Missive to Rajnath
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday shot off a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh registering a strong protest against the Centre’s purported decision to shut down the Officers Training Academy situated in Gaya.
In the letter, Kumar said he came across the news of proposed closure of the OTA, Gaya, in some newspapers and digital media.
The chief minister, whose JD(U) is an alliance partner of the BJP, termed the development as "shocking and very disturbing".
(Source: PTI)
Shashi Tharoor Wins Sahitya Akademi Award
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has won a Sahitya Akademi award for his book ‘An Era of Darkness’.
Extension of Reservation to OBC Students in KVs Approved by MHRD
Extension of reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBC) students for admission to Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas has been approved by Ministry of Human Resource Development from academic session 2020-21.
(Source: ANI)
Criminal Justice System for Sexual Crimes Against Women Needs to Be Reassessed: SC
The Supreme Court has reportedly said that the criminal justice system with regard to sexual crimes against women needs to be reassessed. Suo moto cognisance has been taken by the Supreme Court and a notice has been issued to Central and State governments. This matter will be heard on 7 February.
SC Rejects Petition of One of the Convicts in 2012 Delhi Gang-Rape Case
Supreme Court has rejected review petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.
(Source: ANI)
4 Convicted, 1 Acquitted in 2008 Jaipur Bomb Blast Case
2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case: Four accused convicted under different sections, including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act; one other accused acquitted.
(Source: ANI)
3 Killed as Speeding Truck Mows Down Bike in UP's Banda
Three person including two women were killed after their bike was hit by a truck in Mawai Bujurg in city area in Banda, police said on Wednesday.
The incident happened on Tuesday and the victims died in a hospital during treatment, they said.
(Source: PTI)
Japan Journalist Wins High-Profile #MeToo Case
A Tokyo court Wednesday awarded 3.3 million yen (USD 30,000) in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a former TV reporter of rape in one of the most high-profile cases of the #MeToo movement in Japan.
The civil case made headlines in Japan and abroad, as it is rare for rape victims to report the crime to the police -- according to a 2017 government survey, only four per cent of women come forward.
(Source: AFP)
Court to Announce Verdict in Jaipur Bomb Blast Case of 2008
Special court in Jaipur will pronounce verdict in Jaipur bomb blast case of 2008.
A series of blast at 8 places had rocked Jaipur on 13 May 2008 in which 71 people had died and 185 were injured.
After examining 1293 witnesses, court will pronounce its verdict today.
(Source: News18)
23 Killed in Nortwest Syria in Regime Bombardment: Monitor
Regime bombardment has killed 23 civilians in northwest Syria: Monitor.
(Source: Twitter)
Nagpur Mayor Escapes 3 Bullets Fired at Him by Bike-Borne Miscreants
In Maharashtra, Nagpur Mayor, Sandip Joshi had a narrow escape after two bike-borne assailants fired three bullets at him while he was travelling in his car, on Tuesday midnight.
(Source: ANI)
SC to Hear Convict's Plea in 2012 Delhi Gang-Rape Case
Supreme Court (SC) to hear today the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.
SC will also hear the petition filed by Advocate Sanjeev Kumar, seeking immediate direction to execute the culprits at the earliest.
(Source: ANI)
US Lawmakers to Vote On Trump Impeachment Today
US lawmakers will take a historic and highly anticipated vote on impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the leading Democrat in Congress said.
"Tomorrow the House of Representatives will exercise one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution as we vote to approve two articles of impeachment against the president of the United States," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic colleagues on Tuesday.
(Source: AFP)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)