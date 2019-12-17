Latest News: Veteran Actor Shriram Lagoo Passes Away

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Veteran Actor Shriram Lagoo Passes Away
Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo has passed away at a private hospital in Pune at the age of 92.
(Source: ANI)
3 Dead, 2 Injured as Train Runs Them Over in Delhi
Three people have died and two have been injured as train runs them over near Shivaji Bridge in Delhi, a rail official was quoted by PTI as saying.
PK Biswas Appointed Acting President of Tripura Congress
Pijush Kanti Biswas has been appointed as the acting president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee.
(Source: ANI)
Fire Breaks Out in Building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar East
A fire broke out in a building in Ghatkopar East in Mumbai on Tuesday. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
(Source: ANI)
TRAI Says 6 Paisa/Minute Interconnect Charges to Continue
Telecom regulator TRAI said on Tuesday that the 6 paisa/minute interconnect usage charges paid for making calls to rival networks will continue for one more year.
(Source: PTI)
Lenders, Homebuyers Approve NBCC's Bid to Acquire Jaypee Infratech
Lenders and homebuyers have approved NBCC's bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech, sources cited by PTI said.
Actor Payal Rohatgi Granted Bail by Rajasthan Court
Actor Payal Rohatgi, who was arrested over a social media post on Jawaharlal Nehru, has been granted bail by a local court in Rajasthan's Bundi.
Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Sentenced to Death
In a first in Pakistan's history, a three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, on Tuesday handed former military ruler Pervez Musharraf death sentence in the long-drawn high treason case against him.
'No Plans to Changes Names of Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur': UP Govt
Uttar Pradesh government has clarified that there is no plan to change names of Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur. The government has said the IGRS is a government portal which works on auto response mode and issues related to the concerned districts are forwarded automatically.
(Source: The Times of India)
Two Beggars Found Dead Along Noida Roads; Suspected to Have Died of Cold
The bodies of two beggars were found on different roadsides here on Monday, with the police suspecting that they died due to cold weather.
The first body was found under a tree near the NTPC building along the elevated road in the city, according to police.
(Source: PTI)
Notice Against 2 Fergusson College Students to Not Protest CAA, NRC
In Pune, police has issued notice under section 149 of CRPC to two students of Fergusson College.
They have been advised to not hold signature campaign or any protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. They were scheduled to hold signature campaign today morning in protest.
(Source: ANI)
SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Definition of Minorities on State-Wise Population Instead of National Data
Supreme Court has refused to entertain a PIL seeking that minority communities be defined on the basis of state-wise population data instead of national data.
(Source: ANI)
CBI Rejects Bail Plea of 6 Bureaucrats in INX Media Case
CBI has opposed the regular bail plea of six bureaucrats in INX Media case, in its reply copy to Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. Six bureaucrats who were part of FIPB which granted approval to INX Media during P Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister are currently on interim bail.
(Source: ANI)
PM Calls Council of Ministers Meeting, to Review 'High Priority' Schemes on 21 Dec
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head a council of ministers' meeting on 21 December at the newly-constructed Garvi Gujarat Bhavan where he will review the progress of the works done by the ministries over the last six months.
(Source: ANI)
FTII Students on Hunger Strike Against Fee Hike
Four students of FTII are sitting on an indefinite hunger strike since Tuesday against the incessant hike in both academic and the Entrance Exam fees every year.
(Source: FTII)
Indian-Origin Builder Jailed for Life for Killing Colleague in UK
An Indian-origin builder has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a UK court for stabbing a colleague to death while on a refurbishment job.
Sulakhan Singh, 39, was found guilty of murdering Sukhwinder Singh last week following a trial at Leicester Crown Court. He was also found guilty of possessing a bladed article in a public place.
(Source: PTI)
IIMC Students Threaten Hunger Strike From Tuesday
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) students on the 14th day of protest against the exorbitant fee structure on Monday, planned to launch an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday.
The IIMC students have been protesting since 3 December.
(Source: PTI)
Bihar: Woman Set Ablaze on 7 Dec, Succumbs to Injuries
In Bihar, woman who was set ablaze on 7 December in Muzaffarpur allegedly by a neighbor after she resisted his rape attempt, succumbed to her injuries today.
(Source: ANI)
Boeing Says to Halt 737 Max Production Next Month
Boeing said Monday it would temporarily suspend production of its globally grounded 737 MAX jets next month as safety regulators delay the aircraft's return to the skies after two crashes.
The decision confirmed investor fears that the company's recovery from the crisis is dragging on longer and creating more uncertainty for Boeing than executives anticipated.
(Source: AFP)
Portuguese PM Antonio Costa Will Visit India For Two Days
Portuguese PM Antonio Costa will be on a 2-day visit to India from 19 December. He will attend the 2nd meeting of Organising Committee on the celebrations for 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 19 December. Portuguese PM will also hold official talks with PM Modi.
(Source: ANI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)