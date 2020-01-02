Latest News: Australia Orders Evacuation of Fire-Ravaged Towns

Live
21 Trains Running Late in Northern Railway Region
Twenty one trains running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.
Australia Orders Mass Evacuation of Fire-Ravaged Towns Before Heatwave
Thousands of tourists have been given less than 48 hours to evacuate fire-ravaged coastal communities as Australia braces for a heatwave on Saturday expected to fan deadly bushfires.
Catastrophic blazes ripped through swathes of the continent's south-east on New Year's Eve, killing at least eight people and stranding holidaymakers as seaside towns were ringed by flames.
(Source: AFP)
