Latest News: Ex Maldives Prez Injured In Blast, Hospitalised

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

10:00 PM , 07 May

WhatsApp Scraps 15 May Deadline for Accepting Privacy Policy

WhatsApp has scrapped its 15 May deadline for acceptance of its privacy policy, says no accounts will be deleted if terms not accepted by users.

(Source: PTI)

11:42 AM , 07 May

Former SC Judge MY Eqbal Passes Away

Former Supreme Court judge, Justice MY Eqbal passed away on Friday. He was 70 years old.

11:42 AM , 07 May

Mumbai NCB Arrest Alleged Peddler Hemal Shah in Connection With Drug Case Releated to SSR's Death

Mumbai NCB arrested Hemal Shah, a drug peddler from Goa, in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He will be produced before court later today

10:26 AM , 07 May

4-Yr-Old Boy Who Fell Into a Borewell in Jalore Village Rescued

A four-year-old boy, who fell into a nearly 95-feet-deep open borewell in a village in Jalore, has been rescued.


Published: 07 May 2021, 8:51 AM IST

