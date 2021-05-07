Live
Latest News: Ex Maldives Prez Injured In Blast, Hospitalised
WhatsApp Scraps 15 May Deadline for Accepting Privacy Policy
WhatsApp has scrapped its 15 May deadline for acceptance of its privacy policy, says no accounts will be deleted if terms not accepted by users.
Former SC Judge MY Eqbal Passes Away
Former Supreme Court judge, Justice MY Eqbal passed away on Friday. He was 70 years old.
Mumbai NCB Arrest Alleged Peddler Hemal Shah in Connection With Drug Case Releated to SSR's Death
Mumbai NCB arrested Hemal Shah, a drug peddler from Goa, in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He will be produced before court later today
