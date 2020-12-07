Live
Latest News: PM Modi to Inaugurate Agra Metro Project Today
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
J&K: Fourth Phase of Polling for DDC Elections Underway
The polling for the fourth phase of Jammu & Kashmir District Development Council elections for 34 constituencies is underway. More than seven lakh voters will cast their votes today.
Published: 07 Dec 2020, 7:23 AM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!