Latest News: PM Modi to Inaugurate Agra Metro Project Today

8:17 AM , 07 Dec

J&K: Fourth Phase of Polling for DDC Elections Underway

The polling for the fourth phase of Jammu & Kashmir District Development Council elections for 34 constituencies is underway. More than seven lakh voters will cast their votes today.

7:02 AM , 07 Dec

PM Modi to Inaugurate Agra Metro Project Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the construction work of Agra Metro Project today, via video conferencing on Monday, 7 December.

