Latest News: Sensex Jumps 128 Points to 49,329 in Opening Session

9:45 AM , 07 Apr

Sensex Jumps 128 Points to 49,329 in Opening Session

Sensex on Wednesday jumped 127.63 points to 49,329.02 in the opening session, while Nifty advanced 42.15 points to 14,725.65.

(Source: PTI)

